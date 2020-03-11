Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
11.03.20
15:05 Uhr
107,65 Euro
-2,30
-2,09 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
107,30
107,40
15:08
107,65
107,75
15:20
PR Newswire
11.03.2020 | 15:04
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Business Machines Corp - DEFA 14A

International Business Machines Corp - DEFA 14A

PR Newswire

London, March 11

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation has filed additional proxy materials with respect to its
2020 Annual Meeting on Form DEFA 14A dated March 10, 2020
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and
subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the
officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of
regulated information and with the CSSF. The additional proxy materials
are available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.

IBM-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire