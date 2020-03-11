International Business Machines Corp - DEFA 14A
PR Newswire
London, March 11
Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
TIDM IBM
Headline Notification of filing of document
The Corporation has filed additional proxy materials with respect to its
2020 Annual Meeting on Form DEFA 14A dated March 10, 2020
with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and
subsequently in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the
officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of
regulated information and with the CSSF. The additional proxy materials
are available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.
