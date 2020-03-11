Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: VOSTOK NEW VENTURES LTD PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS AND APPLIES FOR ADMISSION TO TRADING OF BONDS ON NASDAQ STOCKHOLM

Vostok New Ventures Ltd (the "Company") publishes bond prospectus and applies for admission to trading of its bond loan with ISIN SE0013233541 on Nasdaq Stockholm.

On February 24, 2020 the Company issued senior secured corporate bonds in an amount of SEK 150 million under its existing bond loan with ISIN SE0013233541. The bonds will mature on October 4, 2022 and carry a fixed interest of 5.75 per cent. per annum with quarterly interest payments.

The Company will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm within short and the first day of trading is expected to be on or about March 13, 2020. For the purpose of the listing, the Company has prepared a prospectus that has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus and a Swedish translation of the prospectus summary are available on the Company's website www.vostoknewventures.com and on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website www.fi.se.

Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company with the business concept of using experience, expertise and a widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation. The company has a special focus on online marketplaces and businesses with strong network effects. The Swedish Depository Receipts.

