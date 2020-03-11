Hydro66 Holdings Corp. ("Hydro66" or the "Company") (CSE:SIX) (OTCQB:HYHDF) is delighted to announce a new partnership with maincubes, an operator of high-availability and secure data centers located in Germany and the Netherlands. Hydro66, the ultra-low emissions colocation and cloud infrastructure provider, and maincubes have agreed to partner in delivering next-generation architecture for corporate customers, including joint marketing of products and services.

This new combined approach will empower enterprise clients to optimize their applications and data in latency-sensitive tiers. Apps or data requiring close proximity to infrastructure can be hosted in Frankfurt or Amsterdam, and the remainder can be hosted at Hydro66's Boden facility, where costs are significantly lower. This will result in better overall pricing for clients and create a competitive advantage for both companies.

David Rowe, CEO of H66, said, "Hydro66 and maincubes make a great combination in addressing the twin needs of hyperlocal and hyperscale requirements. Customers are also looking for solutions to the dual challenges of data scaling and environmental responsibilities. maincubes are leaders in their field of low-latency, high-performing facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt, including the new carbon-neutral facility (FRA02), and Hydro66 represents the gold standard for ultra-low carbon emissions hyperscale facilities all protected by EU data sovereignty."

Oliver Menzel, CEO of maincubes, said, "We know from our customers in Germany that the next wave of applications and requirements is set to dwarf the current one with the rise of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and the digitization of industries. For example, demand is rising in the automotive and IoT sectors for super-efficient, low-cost, low-latency compute. Combining this with hyperscale HPC (High Performance Computing) workloads and storage and with the highest standards of environmental protection and data sovereignty is exactly why we look forward to working with H66 in driving the next wave of innovation in the sector."

To learn more about Hydro66, visit www.hydro66.com.

To learn more about maincubes, visit www.maincubes.com.

About Hydro66

Hydro66 owns and operates an award-winning colocation data center in Sweden specializing in High Performance Computing ("HPC") hosting. The Company hosts third party IT infrastructure, utilizing 100% green power, at amongst the EU's lowest power prices and within an ISO27001 accredited facility.

Hydro66 is uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in blockchain infrastructure as well as the traditional Enterprise colocation data center market. The Company provides truly green power at a leading price, purpose-built space and cooling, telecoms, IT support services and 24/7 physical security in their facility in Boden, Sweden. www.hydro66.com

About maincubes

maincubes is part of German investor and real estate developer Art-Invest, which is part of the German construction conglomerate Zech Group. maincubes has data centers in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, and a network of high-availability data centers of various sizes and types in Europe, enabling it to provide colocation services and secure ecosystems for the digital future of customers across various industries. Via the secureexchange digital platform, customers and partners of maincubes can use IT services worldwide such as IoT, (cyber) security and connectivity, as well as cloud services to expand their business opportunities. maincubes offers secure, efficient and user-friendly services and a secure home for your data.

To learn more about maincubes, visit www.maincubes.com.

