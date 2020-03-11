Kelowna's Vantage West Realty Inc. Wins the 2020 Consumer Choice Award

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / The Consumer Choice Award was established in 1987 with the sole purpose of recognizing excellence in Canadian small and medium sized businesses. Award recipients are chosen by consumers themselves using an in-depth evaluation method backed by statistically supported research to determine brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence.

Vantage West Realty Inc. was founded in 2008 as a full service real estate firm servicing the Okanagan region. Launching during the Great Recession of '08 put their team into survival mode, forcing them to adapt and become truly exceptional at their craft. 12 years later, Vantage West Realty is the top-ranked independent real estate office in Kelowna with a team of over 40 professionals.

Well known for their articles in Canadian Real Estate Wealth Magazine and their affiliation with Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran, Vantage West Realty won its first Consumer Choice Award in 2020.

Q: What does the Consumer Choice Award mean to Vantage West Realty? How did winning the award impact your business?

A: Our property management team worked extremely hard to bring a new level of professionalism and service to owners and tenants alike, so we're delighted to receive this award and gain recognition for our efforts. This award, combined with our hundreds of 5-star online reviews, is attracting new property owners seeking higher standards in property management.

Q: What makes your business unique in the real estate market?

A: Every manager at Vantage West Realty is also a real estate investor. They understand that property owners need to stay cash-flow positive year round, but also need to get some sleep at night. Our mission is helping property owners earn more money and spend less time managing their investments.

Q: Can you provide an example of how your team exceeds client expectations?

A: Vantage West Realty is a full-service real estate shop. A recent client named Peter worked with us to find his perfect investment property. Using our recommended broker, Peter secured a great mortgage rate. Next our in-house contracting team brought the property up to a higher rental standard, then our home staging team worked their magic to make the property picture perfect. Lastly, Ezra from our management team found some amazing tenants that made Peter's investment cash-flow positive and hands-free - before his first mortgage payment was due. This is the power of a well oiled, full service real estate team.

Q: Can you tell us something about your company that the public might not know about?

A: We're the only real estate agency recommended by Scott McGilvray, the star on the hit HGTV show Income Property.

Q: What's the next major goal for Vantage West Realty?

A: We'll continue to grow our team, add even more client services, and build new infrastructure to handle our growing book of business. We're excited to launch an Annual Portfolio Review initiative for investors where we sit down, analyze their investments in detail, then provide strategies to maximize future performance. This level of service is not offered anywhere else and I know investors looking to maximize their ROI will appreciate it.

Q: How does your company give back to the Okanagan community?

A: We're involved in a number of local charities like the Kelowna Gospel Mission, the Karis Support Society for women, and the United Way. A more recent initiative with a group called New Story uses cutting-edge 3D printing technology to build homes in developing countries for less than $10,000 and in under 24 hours. We're really excited to be sponsoring the build of a 3D printed home this year for a family in need. Some of us are taking a trip down to Central America to watch it take shape.

Q: Can you name somebody who has made a major impact on your real estate career?

A: Don R. Campbell - As a young realtor, I read Don's books and then had the chance to learn from him directly through my partnership with the Real Estate Investment Network. His writing changed the way I see the world of real estate economics and gave me the confidence to build my own portfolio. The systems and processes taught at the Real Estate Investment Network help us stay ahead of the curve year after year.

Q: What's your dream vacation destination?

A: Sailing on a Catamaran in the turquoise waters of the British Virgin Islands.

Q: What gets you out of bed every day?

A: My personal goal is creating opportunity for my clients, partners, and team members so we can live our lives to the fullest.Helping others provides a level of satisfaction you just can't get working for yourself.

Contact Vantage West Realty Inc.

Address: 2-1329 Ellis St, Kelowna, BC V1Y 9X5

Website: www.propertymanagementkelowna.com

Email: rentals@vantagewestrealty.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kelownarentals/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/vantagewestrealty/

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580112/Kelownas-Vantage-West-Realty-Inc-Wins-the-2020-Consumer-Choice-Award