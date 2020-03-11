The "Italy In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth, Trends Forecast (2020 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In vitro diagnostic tests are the tests are used for in vitro examination of specimens derived from the human body to provide information for screening, diagnosis, or treatment monitoring purposes. The rising prevalence of chronic disease in Italy has been the primary driver for the growth of this market. This rising prevalence has increased the demand for early and effective diagnostic tests. The use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics has also increased over the past few decades. Moreover, increasing awareness and acceptance of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics have also helped the market growth.

Key Market Trends

Application in Diabetes is expected to Cover a Large Share of the Market

Diabetes is a chronic disorder resulting from insulin deficiency and hyperglycemia and has a high risk of development of complications for the eyes, kidneys, peripheral nerves, heart, and blood vessels. Quick diagnosis and early prevention are critical for the control of the disease status. Traditional biosensors such as glucose meters and glycohemoglobin test kits are widely used in vitro for this purpose because they are the two major indicators directly involved in diabetes diagnosis and long-term management. The market size and huge demand for these tests make it a model disease to develop new approaches to biosensors.

The prevalence of diabetes has increased in Italy over the past few decades. As per a 2017 report by the Italian National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT), in 2016 more than 3.2 million people in Italy has been reported to suffer from diabetes, which accounted for 5.3% of the total population. Moreover, 16.5% among people aged 65 and over suffered from diabetes. These increasing incidence of diabetes is thus expected to increase the demand for early diagnostics tests, which will help the growth of this market.

Competitive Landscape

Italy is a developed region with well-structured healthcare system. As a result, many global players in the in-vitro diagnostics market are present in the country. Moreover, some domestic players have also been competing in the Italian market. These factors have made the region very competitive.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format.

3 months of analyst support.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increasing Use of Point-of-care (POC) Diagnostics

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulations

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Test Type

5.1.1 Clinical Chemistry

5.1.2 Molecular Diagnostics

5.1.3 Immuno Diagnostics

5.1.4 Other Techniques

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Instrument

5.2.2 Reagent

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 By Usability

5.3.1 Disposable IVD Devices

5.3.2 Reusable IVD Devices

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Infectious Disease

5.4.2 Diabetes

5.4.3 Cancer/Oncology

5.4.4 Cardiology

5.4.5 Other Applications

5.5 By End-users

5.5.1 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics

5.5.3 Other End-users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 BioMerieux

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.7 QIAGEN N.V.

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

6.1.9 Sysmex Corporation

6.1.10 Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejv6l8

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005486/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900