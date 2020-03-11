Benin has obtained a $21.1 million loan from the investment and development bank of the Economic Community of West African States and Burundi will benefit from a $160 million World Bank donation, $100 million of which will be dedicated to solar energy.From pv magazine France. The World Bank and Netherlands-based global off-grid solar industry body GOGLA last month published a report claiming the sector had provided electricity to 420 million people and was worth an annual $1.75 billion. With the publication highlighting 840 million people around the world lacked access to electricity, the International ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...