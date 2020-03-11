CipherLoc Corporation: QuantaNova Initiates New FIPS 140-2 Certification Request for Mobile Devices

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Today QuantaNova, a developer of advanced encryption technology and a division of Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), announced that it has initiated a FIPS 140-2 certification request for the mobile application of its current FIPS 140-2 certified encryption technology.

"Sensitive data must be secured for mobile communications all around the world," said Andrew Borene CEO of Cipherloc and QuantaNova. "Secure mobile technology is critical for businesses, government security, and even more urgently, individual personal privacy.

"At QuantaNova, we believe all traffic which is sent over a 5G radio network must be encrypted, and we want to empower all customers with this increased level of security," Borene continued. "Beyond telecommunications, 5G networks will also increasingly serve as the critical infrastructure connecting machines, internet of things (IoT) smart devices, and edge computing solutions.

"By independently verifying that Cipherloc's FIPS 140-2 certified cryptologic module is certified for mobile platforms, we will have the opportunity to use Cipherloc's advanced polymorphic encryption technology to secure even more of the world we live in," concluded Borene.

FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standard) 140-2 is widely recognized as the benchmark for validating the effectiveness of cryptographic hardware and software algorithms. Solutions with a FIPS 140-2 certificate are generally accepted as tested and formally validated by the U.S. and Canadian Governments. Additionally, FIPS 140-2 is has been widely adopted on a global basis in both government and commercial sectors as a best security practice.

More specifically, the U.S. government uses FIPS 140-2 certification when information systems use cryptography to protect sensitive government information. As part of the FIPS 140-2 certification process, cryptographic modules are subjected to rigorous testing by independent Cryptographic and Security Testing Laboratories, accredited by National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides advanced technology and expertise to secure your data and safeguard your privacy with the speed you need today and the agility you'll need tomorrow. Our patented polymorphic encryption technology provides a layer of security that is stronger, adaptable, and scalable across a variety of applications and systems. Learn more at www.cipherloc.net.

