Doctorlink Releases Seventh Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update to Symptom Assessment App Algorithm

The updated Primary Care online Symptom Assessment aligns with NHS England and Public Health England guidance to limit potential spread

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctorlink , the UK's leading online Symptom Assessment provider to the NHS, has released its seventh Coronavirus COVID-19 update to the clinical algorithms of its symptom assessment app making it the most effective online triage tool in the UK's fight to contain the Coronavirus outbreak.

The latest release, which is available to 10 million patients across England, includes an additional risk assessment in line with current guidance from NHS England, Public Health England and the UK government to ensure patients with risk factors for COVID-19 are identified, triaged and sign-posted appropriately.

Patients indicating risk factors for COVID-19 will be advised by the symptom assessment platform to self-isolate and call the NHS-111 service for further advice. Those requiring urgent care with factors indicating potential exposure to the virus will receive instructions to notify 999 operators of the additional risk.

The update also supports general practices by prioritising remote appointments to contain spread of the virus. Where patients were previously recommended a face-to-face appointment for their symptoms, they will now be diverted to request a telephone appointment.

The app's algorithms will be continually updated in line with government guidance as more information is determined about COVID-19 and its spread.

Dr Ben Littlewood-Hillsdon, Chief Medical Officer at Doctorlink, commented: "Doctorlink has taken this preventative measure to support current government lead action to monitor and limit the spread should COVID-19 reach the UK. We provide a digital front door for thousands of patients across the country and as such, see it as critical to support NHS clinicians and provide the right information to inform and reassure patients.

"The changes we've made are a perfect example of the value we provide to primary care by assessing patients for a potential diagnosis and routing them to the correct health service, particularly when there are changes in disease patterns that can risk a wide population. We'll be continuing to update our algorithms in light of new discoveries and guidance about the virus in order to best support government advice."

The Doctorlink platform is an online Symptom Assessment platform - whose algorithms have been developed by a team of expert clinicians over the last 18 years - that are so advanced that it is classified as a Medical Equipment device and whose outcomes are sufficiently accurate as to be fully indemnified enabling the technology to be selected by one of the world's most trusted health services the NHS.

For more information: https://gov.uk/coronavirus

About Doctorlink

Doctorlink is the UK's leading health and symptom assessment platform, providing 24/7 access to healthcare for over 10 million NHS patients covering 1,350 GP practices. Through its clinical decision algorithm, Doctorlink is transforming the industry, enabling payers and providers to save cost, improve efficiencies, and increase the accessibility of healthcare. The platform helps people engage in their health and wellbeing, guiding them to the right care, leading to better outcomes and driving prevention.

Founded by Eight Roads, a global proprietary investment firm backed by Fidelity, and headquartered in the UK with offices in the US, Doctorlink has over 125 employees globally. It provides fully customisable and scalable SaaS products for the world's largest healthcare organisations including AXA, BUPA, Kaiser Permanente and Web MD, and has provided 60 million health assessments to date.

Developed over 18 years by a team of expert clinicians and technology visionaries, Doctorlink's Symptom Assessment is registered with the MHRA as a Medical Device and has recently been selected for the GP IT Futures Framework.

Doctorlink's algorithms are medico-legal compliant and indemnified with rigorous clinical governance and licensed independent peer review. The algorithms combine Bayesian logic to ensure robust clinical safety and AI learning to drive continuous improvement methodology.

Doctorlink has recently been shortlisted to the Financial Times' Sifted "Top UK Startups to Follow in 2020" list.

www.Doctorlink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122772/Doctorlink.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039598/Doctorlink_Logo.jpg