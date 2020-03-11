Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the benefits of HR analytics for recruiters.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005580/en/

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

Unifying employee support Stabilizing retention

HR analytics can help you boost your business efficiency by more than 30%. Wonder how? Request a Free proposalto learn more about the benefits of HR analytics.

Today it is not enough to hire the best talent. It is equally important for a recruiter to make the employee adapt to corporate culture and norms. HR analytics can be of great help to evaluate the employee's understanding of corporate training and etiquette. It can also help you to monitor your employee's performance and gauge factors impacting their performance on an ongoing basis.

Among all the crucial factors impacting employee behavior, financial compensation plays a major role in the satisfaction of an employee. HR analytics can be of great help when it comes to determining the financial compensation for an employee. It is difficult for a multi-national company to determine financial compensation for employees working from different locations across the world this is when HR analytics can smoothen the process of determining financial compensation for employees.

Speak to our experts to know more about how data-driven analytics approaches can help solve issues around HR management.

According to Quantzig's HR experts, "HR analytics can help the HR management in identifying the skill gap among employees and boost business efficiency by at least 30%"

Top Three Benefits of HR Analytics

1: Talent acquisition management

2: Better employee satisfaction level

3: Rethinking financial compensation

Book a Free Demo to know more about how our HR analytics can solve your major recruitment problems.

Analytics tools provide insights into various processes by gathering data. This data can be utilized to take major decisions to improve the recruitment procedure. If you think that HR analytics can only benefit your employees it is the time to eradicate this notion. Collaborate with us to learn how we can help you bridge the gap between business outcomes and efficiency with HR analytics and big data analytics.

FREE Webinar: Join our FREE Webinar on "Are You Factoring-in CANNIBALIZATION in Your Marketing ROI Measurement?" where our industry experts will demonstrate how you can devise a roadmap to measure demand transference to effectively measure demand transference within your portfolio. Register here: https://bit.ly/2TXOY0a

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our HR analytics services, visit: https://bit.ly/3cMzIMg

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005580/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us