Joyous Montessori Opens Summer Camp 2020 Registration

Joyous Montessori will waive the $75 registration fee for enrollments made in March.

KELLER, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Joyous Montessori is excited to announce that registration for its Summer Camp 2020 is now open. The school will waive the registration fee of $75 for enrollments made in March.

Joyous Montessori, with locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Forth Worth in Texas, provides children with early education based on the globally renowned Montessori philosophy. Each center has a low student-to-teacher ratio, allowing for one-on-one attention and quality care.

Tuition for Summer Camp 2020 will be $800 per month and the regular operating schedule is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for children aged 6-12. Additional charges apply for younger ages and extended hours.

Joyous Montessori aims to make Summer Camp 2020 a unique experience through which children can learn, explore, and create ideas through imagination. The summer program will feature several themes, including "All About Me," "Heritage and Nationality," "Inventions and Creativity," "Explore America," "Rainforest Adventures," and many more.

To learn more and to register your children for Summer Camp 2020 at Joyous Montessori, please visit joyousmontessori.com/joyous-montessori-summer-camp-2020.

About Joyous Montessori

Joyous Montessori is a unique school that provides children with early education based on the Montessori philosophy. The school currently has locations in Keller, Lewisville, and Fort Worth, Texas. Each location is independently owned and operated and has trained and certified staff members that are passionate about children and focus on quality care. Joyous Montessori strives to motivate each child to explore his or her full potential with quality materials and curriculum as well as an extensive enrichment program that addresses the children's emotional, physical, and social needs. The organization envisions growing and expanding to partner with like-minded families and professionals who are passionate about children and love to make a difference in their lives through wholesome education.

For more information, please visit joyousmontessori.com.

CONTACT:

Keller - Vandana Semwal - 817-431-6661 keller@joyousmontessori.com

Lewisville - Jyoti S - 972-219-9179 lewisville@joyousmontessori.com

Fort Worth - Andrea White - 817-576-3888 fortworth@joyousmontessori.com

SOURCE: Joyous Montessori

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580155/Joyous-Montessori-Opens-Summer-Camp-2020-Registration