Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems takes pride in announcing a FREE webinar which will answer your age-old question of are you factoring-in cannibalization in your marketing ROI measurement on 17th and 18th March 2020.

This free webinar by Quantzig will mainly focus on the factors resulting in the cannibalization of your marketing ROI measurement. Apart from this the experts will also discuss the factors which are solely responsible for overspending on promotions.

The FMCG and CPG industry itself witnesses about twenty new product launches across segments every year. Almost every FMCG and CPG brand introduces at least one new product in every product category periodically. Hence in the hyper-care period which is the initial six months of product launch, the brand focuses on promoting the product on every possible platform with different offers.

According to the analytics experts of Quantzig, "If you fail to track your promotional offers you can end up attributing product launch success to over-expenditure in promotions."

To be a part of this upcoming free webinar, register here: https://bit.ly/2Q8qtMR.



Speakers' Profiles:

Lalith is a Lead Data Scientist at Quantzig with 5+ years of experience in identifying high impact analytical solutions to complex sales and promotional challenges in manufacturing, marketing trade spends, and revenue management aspects of an organization across FMCG, CPG, retail, automotive, and F&B industry. Lalith has previously implemented cutting edge advanced analytics concepts and developed custom statistical and ML algorithms to solve some of the niche challenges and optimized the processes of today's analytically-driven organizations.

Sudarshan has 11 years of experience in the field of analytics and management consulting. He has implemented marketing decision sciences solutions for large companies across various industries such as banking and financial services, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and technology. His expertise in conceptualizing marketing return on investment models, digital marketing analytics roadmaps, and pricing analytics models are the reason for improved business outcomes for several companies.



Follow our simple and free registration procedure to join the webinar:

For North American Audience:

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3391100973417528067

Webinar ID: 496-446-779

Date and Time: Wed, Mar 18, 2020 10:00 AM 10:45 AM CDT

Duration: 45 mins

For EMEA Audience:

Registration link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8335802675619013635

Webinar ID: 469-944-747

Date and Time: Tue, Mar 17, 2020 10:00 AM 10:45 AM GMT

Duration: 45 mins



About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our analytics services, get in touch with our experts: https://bit.ly/3aPrxx8

