Westbrook Builds Highly Customer Centric Service Platform For Bank ABC's New Digital, Mobile-only Bank 'ila' On Salesforce Service Cloud

LONDON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Westbrook develops highly customer centric CRM and service platform on Salesforce Service Cloud for Bank ABC's digital, mobile-only bank - 'ila' to roll out from Bahrain across multi territories in MENA.

Westbrook was engaged by Bank ABC to build out a highly customer centric platform on Salesforce Service Cloud to both act as the system of record and the customer lifecycle journey planner for ila, an innovative lifestyle banking offering launched in Bahrain with plans to expand across the MENA region. Westbrook integrated these cutting edge new customer platforms with Bank ABC core banking applications and facilities to provide a seamless customer experience, including direct links to contact centres. ila enjoys the highest level of security and encryption and all communications are managed across the platform including using in due course the renowned Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

Bank ABC Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sael Al Waary commented:

"ila reflects Bank ABC's commitment to drive financial services to the next frontier, combining technology with a human-centric design to redefine banking for the next generation. Arabic for the word 'to', ila promises to propel its users from where they are, "to" where they want to be, enabling their long-and-short-term goals and aspirations through an extremely personalised approach to banking and financial management, aided by artificial intelligence and sophisticated data analytics.

As opposed to traditional banks, ila has been conceived and built differently from the ground up, keeping the customers and their rapidly evolving needs at its core: ila is agile, connected and intuitive.

We recognise that the customers of today are not the same as the customers of tomorrow and so, it became our obsession and challenge to create a bank that mirrors their fast, connected and always on the go lifestyles. We merged cutting edge technology and human understanding to design a bank that is aligned with modern life. This is just the beginning of the journey - as we gather more insights about our customers, ila will continuously evolve, giving users the chance to co-create future features."



Ambrose McGinn Westbrook CEO said:

"The successful launch of ila is a fantastic reflection of the power of the Salesforce customer success platform and the dedication, commitment and capability of the professionals involved across Westbrook and Bank ABC. I am very proud of this significant and highly innovative achievement and look forward to its continuing enhancement and success.

A project of this magnitude and complexity brings its own challenges however the overarching proposition and the insight from Bank ABC allowed us to create a delivery programme to parallel their expectations. It is a ground breaking development in this market and one to be immensely proud of being involved with."

About ila:

Launched in Bahrain on 24 November 2019, ila Bank is a digital, mobile-only bank in Bahrain powered by Bank ABC, MENA's leading international bank. Aided by Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, the intuitive bank is designed to appeal and serve various customer segments, ranging from millennials and older age groups to blue collar workers. ila's current offerings include completely digital onboarding, instant virtual card for online transactions, physical debit card, multi-currency account and a current account that offers interest without a minimum balance or tenure. The ila app is available for download on Google Play and App stores. For more information visit https://www.ilabank.com and follow ila Bank on social media @ilabankbhr.

ila's initial offering:

Completely digital onboarding within minutes with just two forms of ID and a selfie.

Users are issued a Virtual debit card as soon as they onboard for immediate use for online transactions.

Flexible funding options including in-app integration with the country's leading payment channel.

Multiple foreign currency accounts that can be linked to a single card. Users can transfer funds between these accounts without the worry of excessive fees.

A current account that encourages people to save more by rewarding them with a higher interest rate on higher balance, which will be calculated daily and paid monthly.

In-app full card control features, including set/reset pin, freeze/unfreeze a misplaced card, block and instantly reorder in the case of lost or stolen cards

Digital DNA Customer Assistant Fatema, who will be available across social media to keep people and the community informed about ila and answer customer questions through ila's website 24/7.



About Bank ABC:

Bank ABC is a leading player in the region's banking industry with a presence in 15 countries, across 5 continents. The Bank provides global innovative Wholesale Banking coverage and products that include Corporate and Financial Institutions coverage, Transaction Banking (Trade Finance and Cash Management), Project and Structured finance, Syndications, Treasury and Financial Markets products and Islamic Banking. It also provides retail banking services through its network of retail banks in Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Brazil. Bank ABC is leading the Fintech agenda in the MENA region and hosts the Middle East and Africa Fintech Forum annually with its subsidiary Arab Financial Services.

www.bank-abc.com

About Westbrook International Ltd:

Westbrook is a Platinum Consulting Partner to Salesforce, the Customer Success Platform and world's #1 CRM Company. Salesforce Ventures is an investor in Westbrook International Ltd. with an active seat on the board. The Westbrook mission is to deliver outstanding Salesforce consulting, implementation & support services that transform our clients business performance. We do this by following our vision - to be a vibrant & innovative expert services business defined by our people, our partners and our clients.

www.westbrook.co.uk