BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
London, March 11
To: Company Announcements
Date:11 March 2020
Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23
Subject: Interim Dividend
Interim Dividend
BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.
The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date -19 March 2020
Record Date -20 March 2020
Payment Date -31 March 2020
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085