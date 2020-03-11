Anzeige
PR Newswire
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, March 11

To: Company Announcements

Date:11 March 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a second quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -19 March 2020

Record Date -20 March 2020

Payment Date -31 March 2020

All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745085

