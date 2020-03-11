The automotive antenna module market is expected to grow by USD 660.61 million during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The global automotive market is witnessing an increase in the adoption of connectivity technologies. These connectivity features not only provide added comfort to vehicle occupants through their connected infotainment systems and navigation systems but also enhance the vehicle's safety quotient. Connected infotainment services in vehicles provide various modern features of entertainment, comfort, and information such as remote diagnostics and electronic control unit (ECU) software management. Remote diagnostics is witnessing increasing adoption in vehicles and will be crucial for the adoption of automotive antennas in mid-segment cars during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of cellular V2X technologies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Antenna Module Market: Growing Popularity of Cellular V2X Technologies

Cellular connectivity technology is being tested in the V2X market because of the wider presence of the cellular network. The developments from 4G LTE and 5G wireless technology is helping the testing and adoption of cellular V2X communication. For instance, 5GAA, BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, and Groupe PSA have demonstrated C-V2X direct communication technology across vehicles. This technology can facilitate communication between passenger cars, motorcycles, and road infrastructure. With increasing developments in the field of 4G and 5G technologies, cellular V2X technologies are expected to become more popular, which in turn, will boost the growth of the market.

"Factors such as the development of software-defined antennas to facilitate electronic control, and advances in flat panel antenna technology will have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive antenna module market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Antenna Module Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive antenna module market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), frequency range (medium-range antennas, low-range antennas and high-range antennas), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the automotive antenna module market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to high demand for automobiles in the US.

