CourtCall: Remote Court Appearances Indispensable During Times of Public Health Concerns

CourtCall issues reminder of the benefits of remote court appearances as quarantine efforts increase in the United States

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / CourtCall, the largest and most experienced service provider of remote court appearances, reminds judges, courts, attorneys and the public of the value of video and/or audio conferencing alternatives to in-person court appearances. From its first call in 1996, CourtCall has demonstrated in over 6,000,000 hearings that remote appearances are not only convenient and cost effective under normal circumstances; they are especially invaluable now when people are being advised to use extra caution in public facilities.

"We want to reassure those relying on our courts and other justice partners that we are here to assist in maintaining access to justice during times like these, when people are being required to self-quarantine or their physical presence is not required for a court to continue its work," said Robert V. Alvarado, Jr., Chief Executive Officer at CourtCall.

While a variety of approaches can be taken to maintain access, the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) conducted a Facebook preparedness session on March 5 and the utility of telephonic and remote appearances was specifically noted.

"Among the many qualities that differentiate CourtCall from others are our knowledge base and the capacity to provide support that is generally unavailable with mass-market solutions," added Alvarado. "The founders are lawyers and they know what the courts, the lawyers and the public need."

In a timely observation preceding the current escalation of precautions, Illinois Supreme Court Candidate, Daniel Epstein, commented on other benefits of video appearances such as assisting those with mobility issues, in an ad he released last month.

Established with the objective to make court appearances simple, accessible and affordable, CourtCall has assisted in normal circumstances and when floods, hurricanes, earthquakes and other natural disasters and emergencies have limited physical access to the nation's courts.

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties. With this objective in mind, CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys and members of the public to appear for matters in Civil, Family, Mental Health, Juvenile, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation, Traffic and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. Today, CourtCall is the industry leader for conducting remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide. Technologies continue to expand, such that Remote Court Appearances can be conducted with audio, video, and when necessary, remote interpretation services.

