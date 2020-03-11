Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JK47 ISIN: GRS001003029 Ticker-Symbol: BCA 
Berlin
11.03.20
18:05 Uhr
0,212 Euro
-0,014
-6,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATTICA BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATTICA BANK SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ATTICA BANK
ATTICA BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATTICA BANK SA0,212-6,21 %