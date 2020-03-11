Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875606 ISIN: FR0000033904 Ticker-Symbol: I43 
Frankfurt
11.03.20
08:20 Uhr
10,880 Euro
-0,760
-6,53 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,600
10,740
19:54
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METAL SERVICE
JACQUET METAL SERVICE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACQUET METAL SERVICE10,880-6,53 %