Kirvin Doak Communications: PureStar Appoints Gail Mandel as Executive Chair of Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / ?PureStar (the "Company"), North America's foremost provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Gail Mandel as Executive Chair of PureStar's Board of Directors (the "Board").

Ms. Mandel has more than 25 years of management and financial experience in the hospitality industry. She is currently Managing Director of Focused Point Ventures, LLC, a business advisory and consulting services firm. Previously, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Destination Network, the world's largest provider of professionally managed, unique vacation accommodations with more than 120,000 properties in over 100 countries. Wyndham Destination Network was a $1.6 billion revenue producing division of Wyndham Worldwide prior to its June 1, 2018 spin-off transaction. During Ms. Mandel's four-year tenure as CEO, she helped drive four consecutive years of organic earnings growth while completing more than a dozen tuck-in acquisitions. Ms. Mandel also previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Wyndham Exchange & Rentals and held other senior finance positions at Wyndham Worldwide, Cendant Corporation and HFS Incorporated.

"We are thrilled to appoint Gail as Executive Chair at this important juncture for PureStar as the company continues to execute on its strategic objectives," said Henry Cornell, Founder and Senior Partner of Cornell Capital. "She has made valuable contributions since joining the Board last summer, and we are confident her leadership experience and track record of success at one of the largest hospitality companies globally will continue to be tremendously beneficial as we further elevate the PureStar brand and drive continued growth."

"I am honored to serve as Executive Chair and continue working with the rest of the Board and PureStar leadership to deliver operational and financial outperformance," Ms. Mandel said. "PureStar is on an exciting trajectory as a unique, one-stop solution for outsourced laundry and dry-cleaning services, and I look forward to continue helping the Company achieve its long-term business goals."

PureStar is North America's premier provider of laundry services and linen management to the hospitality industry. With locations across the United States, Mexico, and the Bahamas, PureStar's expansive operations consistently enhance guest comfort for the thousands of client partners they serve. As good corporate stewards of the environment and community, PureStar provides careers to over 5,000 laundry service professionals and through ongoing investments in technology, is committed to finding the most eco-conscious methods of production in their facilities. From 7,000-key resorts to 200-room boutique hotels, spas, restaurants, fitness centers, and private clubs, PureStar possesses the depth of capabilities to deliver reliable, high-quality service designed to assure unforgettable guest experiences.

