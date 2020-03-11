Cyient Wins Pratt & Whitney 2019 Supplier Awards in two key categories

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutions company, today announced that it has won two Pratt & Whitney supplier awards for 2019. The company won the Supplier Innovation Award for the seventh consecutive year and the Supplier Highest Productivity Award for the fourth year in a row.

The awards announced at the annual Pratt & Whitney Supplier Summit, recognized Cyient's continued commitment in delivering unparalleled productivity and cost savings. In 2019, Cyient received approvals for multi-million dollars in cost savings that were realized through several supplier saving proposals. The company also created multiple proposals for patent creation.

Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Cyient, commented on the occasion, "We are humbled and honored yet again to be recognized by Pratt & Whitney for these prestigious supplier awards. Innovation is engraved in our culture at Cyient, and we strive to reinvent best practices to help our customers solve complex industry challenges. We look forward to delivering efficiency, productivity, and innovation to Pratt & Whitney for years to come."

"In 2019, Cyient delivered value to Pratt & Whitney through innovative engineering solutions that increased productivity and efficiency. This not only enables Pratt & Whitney to sustain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, but also allows us to focus on our core competencies," said Chris Kmetz, former Vice President, Engineering Module Centers at Pratt & Whitney and current Vice President, Engineering for Carrier.

"These awards are a testament to the incredible work executed by our forward-thinking engineers who instill innovation into every solution. Our long-standing relationship with Pratt & Whitney has always been and remains very important to Cyient. We look forward to continuing to exceed expectations and delivering significant value to our customer," added Tom Edwards, President, North America, Cyient.

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and technology solutions company. As a Design, Build, and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, and its domain knowledge and technical expertise, to solve complex business problems.

With over 15,000 employees globally, Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

