BH Macro Limited - Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2020
PR Newswire
London, March 11
BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
Monthly Shareholder Report - January 2020
Attached is a link to the January 2020 Monthly Shareholder Report for BH Macro Limited.
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122862/BMA___Newsletter___January_2020___ADV011307.pdf
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Harry Rouillard +44 (0) 1481 74 5315
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de