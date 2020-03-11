Sapoznik Insurance Expands Agent Team with Key New Hire

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Sapoznik Insurance, South Florida's largest company focused exclusively on employee benefits, is pleased to announce the addition of Steven L. Joiner to the team as a Benefits Consultant. Steve joins Sapoznik- named South Florida Business Journal's Healthiest Employer - with over 20 years of experience in the employee benefits space. He started his career in Detroit, where he followed in his father's footsteps in the insurance industry. He will be responsible for business development efforts in South Florida.

Joiner's approach to employee benefits combines a focus around the client experience, strategic consulting and innovative solutions. At Sapoznik, he will harness his two decades of expertise in working with national insurance companies to positively impact our client's bottom line.

"We couldn't be happier to have Steve join Sapoznik," said Rachel Sapoznik, CEO and Founder of Sapoznik Insurance. "He brings vast experience in the employee benefits arena and the knowledge to help expand our footprint. His commitment to excellence in service and educational focus is in perfect alignment with the Sapoznik approach."

Steve is a Certified Employee Benefit Specialist and obtained his certificate from The Wharton School of Business. An avid boater, Steve is delighted to relocate to South Florida for this opportunity.

Sapoznik Insurance is a leading employee benefits agency that creates customized benefits solutions, educates businesses, and designs wellness-based initiatives to promote healthy lifestyles while helping employers contain escalating healthcare costs. For over three decades, the Miami-based firm has partnered with hundreds of businesses across a broad range of industries, offering products and services that foster healthier and more productive workplace environments. Sapoznik is currently the largest independently and woman-owned employee benefits agency in South Florida. Contact us today at 1.877.948.887. www.sapoznik.com info@sapoznik.com

SOURCE: Sapoznik Insurance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580192/Sapoznik-Insurance-Expands-Agent-Team-with-Key-New-Hire