Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2020) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the third quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $121.2 million

Quarterly revenue in the International region of $51.7 million, an increase of 31% from the prior year

Net earnings of $19.4 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

Q3 ' 20



Q3 ' 19

Revenue $ 121,226

$ 120,942

Gross margin

67,849



67,697

Earnings from operations

26,206



28,168

Net earnings

19,401



21,935

Fully-diluted earnings per share $ 0.25

$ 0.28

Fully-diluted shares

76,780,796



76,528,720



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

Q3 ' 20



YE '19

Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,653

$ 104,583

Working capital

224,966



282,521

Total assets

437,338



466,597

Shareholders' equity

296,228



353,123



Revenue

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, revenues were $121.2 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to revenues of $120.9 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2019. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $69.5 million compared to $81.5 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $51.7 million, an increase of $12.2 million compared to $39.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, gross margin was $67.8 million as compared to $67.7 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 56.0% as compared to 56.0% in the quarter ended January 31, 2019.

Earnings

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, net earnings were $19.4 million as compared to $21.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.25 as compared to $0.28 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, selling and administrative expenses were $17.9 million as compared to $17.6 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended January 31, 2020, gross research and development expenses were $24.0 million as compared to $21.6 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at January 31, 2020 was $225.0 million as compared to $282.5 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents were $51.7 million as at January 31, 2020 as compared to $104.6 million on April 30, 2019.

Cash generated from operations was $67.3 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 as compared to $48.1 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2019. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $23.7 million from operations for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 compared to $22.9 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.8 million for investing activities.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $18.8 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $13.8 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of February 2020, purchase order backlog was in excess of $93 million and shipments during the month of February 2020 were $39 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on March 11, 2020 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020 and will be paid on or about March 27, 2020.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

Three month period ended



Nine month period ended





January 31,



January 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue $ 121,226

$ 120,942

$ 344,425

$ 336,311

Cost of goods sold

53,377



53,245



148,102



145,678

Gross margin

67,849



67,697



196,323



190,633

















Expenses















Selling and administrative

17,863



17,570



52,197



49,864

General

927



897



2,685



2,398

Research and development

23,993



21,571



69,625



63,974

Investment tax credits

(2,056 )

(2,136 )

(6,037 )

(6,072 ) Share based compensation

1,186



1,245



4,058



3,152

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(270 )

382



2,637



(1,528 )



41,643



39,529



125,165



111,788

Earnings before undernoted

26,206



28,168



71,158



78,845

















Finance income

84



295



896



964

Finance costs

(511 )

(152 )

(1,375 )

(661 ) Other income and expenses

162



1,081



303



1,221

Earnings before income taxes

25,941



29,392



70,982



80,369

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes















Current

6,798



8,033



18,072



21,527

Deferred

(258 )

(576 )

(224 )

(1,035 )



6,540



7,457



17,848



20,492

















Net earnings for the period $ 19,401

$ 21,935

$ 53,134

$ 59,877

















Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

143



241



427



564

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

19,258



21,694



52,707



59,313

Net earnings for the period $ 19,401

$ 21,935

$ 53,134

$ 59,877

















Earnings per share















Basic $ 0.25

$ 0.28

$ 0.69

$ 0.78

Diluted $ 0.25

$ 0.28

$ 0.69

$ 0.78



Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at



As at





January 31, 2020



April 30, 2019

Cash and marketable securities $ 51,653

$ 108,606

Inventory $ 168,626

$ 171,271

Working capital $ 224,966

$ 282,521

Total assets $ 437,338

$ 466,597

Shareholders' equity $ 296,228

$ 353,123









Number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

76,601,646



76,545,246

Fully-diluted

78,170,646



77,958,746









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

76,666,791



76,510,417

Fully-diluted

76,745,929



76,529,799



Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

