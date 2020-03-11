Web Presence: Kevin McDonald a Novato, CA Teacher and History Buff, has Released his Book, Tin Can Sailors Save the Day, to Honor Veterans

NOVATO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / Kevin McDonald a Novato, CA resident, is not only a teacher, but a published author. His book, "Tin Can Sailors Save the Day: The USS Johnston and the Battle off Samar," shares the story of the USS Johnston, one of the heroic ships that defended Taffy Three at the Battle off Samar. Kevin McDonald a Novato, CA resident is also a member of the Johnston/Hoel Association, so his book being about the USS Johnston is well-known.

About Kevin McDonald of Novato, CA

Kevin McDonald a Novato teacher has been teaching in Novato for almost 20 years, since 2001. He has taught a variety of subjects such as history, language arts, science, and math. He has also created a curriculum for all of those subject areas, too.

Although Kevin is currently a math teacher, but his book is more focused on history than math. He aims to honor veterans with "Tin Can Sailors Save the Day," giving insight into a lesser-known historical battle focusing on the USS Johnston.

Tin Can Sailors Save the Day Receives Great Feedback

The book by Kevin McDonald a Novato teacher was published in 2015 and continues to receive great reviews from readers. "Tin Can Sailors Save the Day: The USS Johnston and the Battle off Samar," currently is rated 4.5 stars on Amazon, and 4 stars on Goodreads.

One reader on Amazon writes in their review that the book is "history as non-stop excitement." It is evident that the non-fiction historical account reads easily and is not only to learn, but to read as entertainment as well.

But the book is definitely not only for older readers or for those who may already be aware of this piece of history. Another reviewer states: "I purchased this book for my 11 year old nephew and he read half of it in one night! He said he particularly enjoyed the maps. I would highly recommend for any kids interested in non-fiction."

For any World War II buffs like Kevin McDonald of Novato, the book is an interesting read to learn more about the Battle off Samar and discuss with fellow WWII history fans.

Get Kevin McDonald of Novato, CA's Book

Kevin McDonald a Novato, CA teacher and resident, has his book available from Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Hellgate Press.

