Mittwoch, 11.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 
Tradegate
11.03.20
19:54 Uhr
6,740 Euro
-0,556
-7,62 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2020 | 23:05
CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH Industrial Intensified Measures to Address COVID-19 Outbreak


London, March 11, 2020

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI / MI:CNHI) has expanded its already extensive measures to ensure a safe working environment for its employees in light of the COVID-19 emergency. The Company has been leveraging its experience acquired firstly in China, and more recently rolling out best practices across all regions in which it operates.

Reflecting the emergency decrees announced earlier this week by the Italian Government, the Company has started to introduce additional measures at its facilities in Italy, which strictly follow the mandated requirements. To this end CNH Industrial today announced that, where necessary, it will temporarily close Italian production facilities, during which time additional safety measures will be implemented. These protocols will be applied across all CNH Industrial's manufacturing sites should conditions require. This will enable the Company to continue to provide all employees with a safe working environment, whilst managing production volumes accordingly.

Important actions further reinforce the health and safety initiatives already in place. The Company has extended its 'Smart Working' (working from home) program, in addition to spacing measures and the provision of protective face masks where appropriate. This is in conjunction with intensive sanitization and deep-cleaning of all work and rest areas, changing rooms and related facilities in all its locations.

The Company's global COVID-19 taskforce is working closely with national jurisdiction health authorities and is ready to extend its developed safety protocols as needs arise.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

Sign up for corporate news alerts from the CNH Industrial Newsroom:
bit.ly/media-cnhindustrial-subscribe

Media contact:

Laura Overall
Corporate Communications Manager
CNH Industrial
Tel. +44
www.cnhindustrial.com

Attachment

  • 20200311_PR_CNH_Industrial_COVID_19 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a18e9278-75f7-4c68-89a4-bf541d511807)
