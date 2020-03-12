American Hemp Ventures, Inc. Prepares to Sell Tens of Millions of Premium-Quality, Feminized, Organic and Non-Organic, CBD and CBG Hemp Seeds This Season

AURORA, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2020 / American Hemp Ventures, Inc. (OTCPINK:AMHV), launches a new web site https://AmericanHemp.io/ and announces that it is stocked with millions of premium grade hemp seeds for the spring planting season. The company will have USDA certified-organic CBG, multiple varieties of high-yielding certified-organic CBD, USDA certified-organic Auto-Flower, and a variety of high-quality CBD strains including Auto-Flower.

AMHV is kicking off the season by running a Spring Planting Special on 2 million organically grown (non-USDA certified) Cherry Blossom seeds. These seeds will be available for $0.30 each with a minimum 10,000 seed purchase. This Spring Planting Special will end at 5 pm on March 23, 2020.

In preparation for the upcoming spring planting season, AMHV is also excited to announce the launch of their brand new website: www.AmericanHemp.io The website provides additional information about the company, their seeds, and additional services. To inquire about their seeds and services, please contact their Global Sales Director, Doug Smith at (919) 518-4076 or Doug@AmericanHemp.io or their International Director of Business Development, Mike Kosty at (778) 552-6514 or Mike@AmericanHemp.io.

According to Mark Spoone, CEO, of AMHV, "We are excited about the launch of our new website, www.AmericanHemp.io, and we encourage all of our customers and anyone interested to view the site and learn more about us. We are passionate about our business and have a deep commitment to serving our farmers who we have a privilege to serve. We look forward to providing farmers with tremendous pricing on our seeds and services and a wonderful overall experience. We start with science-based genetics to produce premium seed and our pricing policy means we will not be underpriced by any competitor when it comes to the strain, quality, and quantity of seed. We also offer ongoing consulting and support to our farmers as we are committed to their success. We are an industry leader in hemp genetics and hemp seed production, providing premium quality seed at great prices, two keys in making sure our customers receive superior value and a great experience. Our goal is to earn our customers' loyalty and have them come back to us year in and year."

According to Hemp Benchmark, an independent price reporting agency whose goal is to bring price transparency to the wholesale hemp markets, the U.S. Wholesale feminized CBD seeds that were sold in January 2020, were sold between a price low of $.40 per seed to a high price of $1.25 per seed with the current assessed price in January 2020 being $.93 per seed. Therefore, this AMHV pricing promotion represents a significant opportunity for growers to capture some early season savings.

AMHV owns, operates and/or manages upwards of 1,200,000 sq. ft. of greenhouses dedicated to seed production, including 320,000 square feet of USDA organically certified greenhouse for seed production. Through these greenhouses, the company expects to have a wide variety of strains and tens of millions of USDA certified organic and non-organic premium quality feminized CBG and CBD seeds available for sale and delivery during March, April, and May at prices that competitors will not be able to undersell for similar quality seed.

For Seed Information and Sales: Visit us at https://AmericanHemp.io/

Domestic Sales: Doug Smith, Global Sales Director, 919-518-4076 Doug@AmericanHemp.io

International Sales: Mike Kosty, International Director of Business Development, 778-552-6514 Mike@AmericanHemp.io

About American Hemp Ventures, Inc.

AMHV's 168-acre farm operation is focused on developing proprietary hybrid hemp seeds, supplying of hemp seed, production of hemp biomass, as well as providing consulting services to traditional farmers interested in converting their farm operations to include hemp.

With upwards of 300 greenhouses totaling over 1.25 million sq. ft. dedicated to growing our proprietary engineered hemp seeds, we are well on our way to become the nation's leading provider of high-yield premium feminized CBD hemp varieties. To further our position, AMHV has developed proprietary processes that allow us to feminize 99% of our hemp plants and increase yield by nearly 100% over standard seed.

As we continue to vertically integrate our growth strategy, we are partnering with hemp extraction and CBD processing operations, developing genetics, creating intellectual properties, and producing consumer wellness product lines.

Our wellness line of products includes Circa 1920 as well as HempSure CBD supplements. Circa 1920 is a hemp and CBD infused line of wellness skincare for anti-aging, moisturizing, and general skin health. HempSure is our line of whole-body wellness CBD supplements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this news release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans, and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers and clients; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet the demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other companies in our industry; the effects of changes in the cannabis industry and markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining client, customer and supplier relationships; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and other risks and uncertainties relating to our business. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: American Hemp Ventures, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580302/American-Hemp-Ventures-Inc-Prepares-to-Sell-Tens-of-Millions-of-Premium-Quality-Feminized-Organic-and-Non-Organic-CBD-and-CBG-Hemp-Seeds-This-Season