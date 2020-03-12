The global functional drinks market is poised to grow by USD 179.28 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Functional Drinks Market Analysis Report by Product (Energy beverages, Functional fruit and vegetable juices, Sports beverages, Prebiotic and probiotic drinks, and Others), Distribution channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of functional drinks. In addition, the increasing consumption by millennials is anticipated to boost the growth of the functional drinks market.

Functional drinks such as sports drinks and fruit and vegetable juices contain carbohydrates, electrolytes, and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and sodium. These help in keeping the body hydrated during activities that require extensive energy. Also, the consumption of prebiotics prevents bowel diseases, diarrhea, indigestion, improves the immune system, and helps in controlling chronic irritations. Many such health benefits are crucial in driving the growth of the global functional drinks market.

Major Five Functional Drinks Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solution, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers functional drinks such as Isotonic Malt-Cola.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates its business through segments such as Essential Dairy Plant-Based International, Essential Dairy Plant-Based North America, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. The company offers functional drinks such as Mizone.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Monster Beverage Corp. operates its business through segments such as Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers functional drinks such as Monster Energy.

Nestlé SA

Nestlé SA operates its business through segments such as Powdered and Liquid Beverages, Nutrition and Health Science, Milk products and Ice cream, PetCare, Prepared dishes and cooking aids, Confectionery, and Water. The company offers functional drinks such as Milo.

NextFoods Inc.

NextFoods Inc. operates its business through segments such as Juicedrinks, Shots, Yogurts, Bubbles water beverages, and Others. The company offers functional drinks such as Orange Pineapple Basil.

Functional Drinks Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Energy beverages

Functional fruit and vegetable juices

Sports beverages

Prebiotic and probiotic drinks

Others

Functional Drinks Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

On-trade

Off-trade

Functional Drinks Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

