Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A255C3 ISIN: XS2010039548 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CMA CGM
CMA CGM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CMA CGM SA86,58-3,36 %
DEUTSCHE BAHN AG--