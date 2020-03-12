Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Das Milliarden-Spiel beginnt: Trotz Börsenpanik kennt diese Aktie kein Halten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913744 ISIN: CH0008702190 Ticker-Symbol: CRLN 
Lang & Schwarz
12.03.20
08:34 Uhr
38,200 Euro
-1,275
-3,23 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,250
39,150
08:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD38,200-3,23 %