The global air freshener market is poised to grow by USD 2.78 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by product launches. In addition, the flourishing fragrance market is anticipated to boost the growth of the air freshener market.

Vendors are introducing a wide range of air freshener products to attract customers as well as to increase their presence in the market. For instance, in October 2019, Enviroscent launched a new range of air fresheners and scents made from naturally sourced ingredients. Similarly, in November 2019, Godrej launched the Godrej aer smart matic air fresheners in India. The product is said to be the country's first smartphone-controlled smart home fragrance. Such successive product launches help vendors to increase sales, which is crucial in driving the growth of the global air freshener market.

Major Five Air Freshener Market Companies:

Air Delights Inc.

Air Delights Inc. operates its business through segments such as Air Fresheners, Restroom Essentials, Restroom Accessories, Repair Parts, Restroom Plumbing, Valves/Backflow, and Facility Products. The company offers a range of active and passive air fresheners. Some of its key offerings include Microburst 9000, AutoFresh Select Pump, TCell and Solid air fresheners.

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. operates its business through segments such as Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. Arm Hammer Baking Soda Air Freshener is the key offering of the company.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.

Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air Freshener, Cleaning Tools, Disposable Bags, Deodorizer, Moisture Absorption, Detergent, and Others. The company offers a range of air fresheners in various aromas and prices. Some of its key offerings include FF480VXE Scented Leaf Deodorizer (Lavender), FF480PXE Scented Leaf Deodorizer (Pure), FF480GXE Scented Leaf Deodorizer (Green), and AA123VXE (Lavender) Scented Egg.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. operates its business through segments such as India, Indonesia, Africa (Including Strength of Nature), and Others. The company offers a range of air fresheners for use in cars and rooms. Godrej aer click, Godrej aer spray, and Godrej aer scents candles are some of the key offerings of the company.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA operates its business through segments such as Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building, Industrial Adhesives, Beauty Care, and Laundry Home Care. The company offers various air freshener products such as Delicate Apple, Tropical Garden, and Coral Reef under its Iba brand. It also offers air fresheners for home environments through its Renuzit brand.

Air Freshener Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Individual users

Enterprise users

Air Freshener Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Spray/aerosol

Electric

Others

Air Freshener Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Residential

Corporate office

Car

Others

Air Freshener Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

