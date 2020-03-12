Vivity complements Alcon's existing IOL portfolio by providing an additional option for cataract patients to treat presbyopia

A first-of-its-kind, non-diffractive lens that offers a continuous extended range of vision while maintaining a low incidence of visual disturbances, like a monofocal IOL

Vivity launches in select European countries with additional markets coming throughout 2020

Alcon (SIX/NYSE:ALC), the global leader in eye care announced AcrySof IQ Vivity, a first-of-its-kind intraocular lens (IOL) is now commercially available in select European markets, with additional countries to follow throughout 2020.

The latest innovation in Alcon's portfolio of presbyopia-correcting IOLs (PC-IOLs), Vivity is the first-of-its-kind, extended range of vision IOL that uses non-diffractive design called X-WAVEtechnology to reduce a cataract patient's dependency on glasses. According to patient-reported outcomes, Vivity enables high-quality vision at far and intermediate ranges as well as functional up-close vision. Available in spherical and toric designs, Vivity is built on Alcon's proven AcrySof IQ IOL platform that has been implanted in more than 120 million eyes globally.

"We are excited to introduce Vivity because it addresses some common concerns of surgeons and cataract patients alike when considering presbyopia-correcting IOLs (PC-IOLs)," said Michael Onuscheck, President, Global Business and Innovation at Alcon. "This novel non-diffractive lens option provides PC-IOL performance with the ease of monofocal patient management."

Alcon's proprietary non-diffractive technology uses two smooth surface transition elements on the anterior surface of the IOL that work simultaneously to create continuous, extended range of vision rather than separate focal points. Recent clinical trials found Vivity provides very good quality of vision at distance and intermediate ranges in bright and dim light. Without glasses, 94 percent of patients reported good or very good vision at distance, and 92 percent reported good or very good vision at arm's length.1 Additionally, patients using Vivity reported such low levels of starbursts, halos and glares that Vivity's visual disturbance profile is comparable to a monofocal lens.2

Following FDA approval in February, Alcon will begin launching Vivity with select U.S. ophthalmologists over the coming months, with broader U.S. availability to be announced later this year.

"As we continue to focus on the ongoing launch of PanOptix in the U.S., we look forward to launching Vivity as a complementary lens in more markets throughout the year," added Onuscheck.

Alcon is the leading manufacturer of intraocular lenses. Of the 20 million cataract procedures conducted globally each year, only 4% of patients receive PC-IOLs. Now, with a lens that offers a visual disturbance profile comparable to the industry-leading AcrySof IQ monofocal lens, Vivity offers cataract surgeons another option to deliver better outcomes for their patients.

About Cataracts

A cataract is a cloudy area in the natural lens of the eye that affects vision. As a cataract develops, the eye's lens gradually becomes hard and cloudy allowing less light to pass through, which makes it more difficult to see. The vast majority of cataracts result from normal aging, but radiation exposure, taking steroids, diabetes and eye trauma can accelerate their development.3 Cataracts are the most common age-related eye condition and the leading cause of preventable blindness.4 Cataracts are treated by removing the eye's cloudy natural lens and surgically replacing it with an intraocular lens or IOL. More than 98% of cataract surgeries are considered successful, and patients typically can return to their normal routines within 24 hours.5

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is a common, age-related vision condition in which people have difficulty focusing on things up close. It involves the gradual loss of the eye's ability to focus on close objects, such as smart phones, computers, books and menus.6 Almost everyone will experience presbyopia to some degree as they age, with symptoms often first appearing as an individual enters their 40s and continues to worsen into their 60s.6 The condition is not a disease, so it cannot be cured; however, there are safe and effective ways to correct presbyopia, including eye glasses, contact lenses or refractive surgery.

About Vivity

The non-diffractive AcrySof IQ Vivity Extended Vision Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lens Model DFT015 (referred to as AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL) is an UV-absorbing and blue light filtering foldable intraocular lens (IOL). This IOL, compared to a monofocal IOL, provides an extended range of vision from distance to near without increasing the incidence of visual disturbances.

Potential side effects: As with any surgery, there is an implicit risk, whether or not the IOL is implanted. The complications of the IOL implantation surgery ranges from minor side effects (usually temporary) to serious complications. Patients with previous illnesses or disorders (such as chronic infections of the eye or eyelids, or diabetes) may present a higher risk of complications. Temporary surgical complications include, but are not limited to, reactions to medications such as irritation or mild allergic response, bleeding, redness, itching of the eye, sensitivity to light, swelling, Corneal edema (swelling of the cornea), problems with the iris, cell growth in the IOL, and an increase temporary eye pressure. There is a small risk of needing further surgical treatment (such as IOL replacement implanted by a different one or surgery to improve vision) after the implantation of the initial IOL.

A toric IOL corrects astigmatism when it is placed in the correct position within the eye and remains in the intended position. If the IOL is not correctly positioned and does not remain in its intended position to correct astigmatism, you may experience visual distortions, where curved lines appear inclined or flat surfaces will appear curved. These visual distortions can make you dizzy.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "commitment," "look forward," "maintain," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References

Alcon Data on file, 2019. Alcon Data on file, 2019. National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Eye Institute (NEI), Causes of Cataract. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://www.nei.nih.gov/learn-about-eye-health/eye-conditions-and-diseases/cataracts/causes-cataract Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Vision Health Initiative. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://www.cdc.gov/visionhealth/basics/ced/index.htm. Cleveland Clinic, Cataracts. Accessed March 5, 2020. Available at: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/8589-cataracts. Mayo Clinic, Presbyopia. Accessed August 12, 2019. Available at: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/presbyopia/symptoms-causes/syc-20363328.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

Connect with us on

Facebook

LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005841/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Christina Cheng

+ 41 589 112 110 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 615 2789 (Fort Worth)

investor.relations@alcon.com

Media Relations

Steven Smith

+ 41 589 112 111 (Geneva)

+ 1 817 551 8057 (Fort Worth)

globalmedia.relations@alcon.com