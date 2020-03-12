This fast-growing Italian brand strengthens Pernod Ricard's extensive portfolio and is the latest of a series of successful deals illustrating the Group's active portfolio management, part of its strategic plan "Transform Accelerate"

Paris Press Release 12 March 2020

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) is thrilled to announce its partnership with Italicus. High-quality, naturally-sourced ingredients create this uniquely-flavored, award-winning aperitivo that has been delighting mixologists since its launch in 2016.

Italicus is 20% ABV (alcohol by volume), and perfectly addresses the fast-growing market opportunity for both a distinguishable, yet versatile, unique ingredient for bartenders, and for a core low-ABV spirit for discerning consumers. Italicus is one of the world's most-awarded modern aperitivo and has been awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and 2019/2020 Top-trending liquor brand by Drinks International

Italicus was created by world-renowned mixologist and Italian spirits expert Giuseppe Gallo, who will be the active CEO in the brand's ongoing development. This deal is the most recent of a string of successful partnerships including Monkey 47, Smooth Ambler West Virginian whiskey, Del Maguey mezcal, Rabbit Hole bourbon and most recently the ultra-premium Japanese gin KI NO BI.

This partnership reinforces Pernod Ricard's portfolio of specialty brands, which offer compelling value propositions, selective distribution and promising growth potential. Pernod Ricard's extensive global distribution network will continue to play an instrumental role in the success of these brands, which have been growing at a double-digit rate, significantly outpacing the industry average.

For Gilles Bogaert, Chairman Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard EMEA-LatAm, "Italicus has experienced a remarkable start, resonating with mixologists and consumers. We are thrilled to add Italicus to the Pernod Ricard portfolio and for the Group to help drive its future development.

Giuseppe Gallo, Founder CEO of Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto adds, "Since its launch the brand has experienced success with both the on-trade and consumers, and it is now time to consolidate with this heavyweight strategic partner in order to accelerate our global distribution. We have an ambitious plan to build Italicus into one of the world's most successful aperitivo brands."

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No. 2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9,182 million in FY19. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has developed through organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive brand portfolios in the industry, including: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's brands are distributed across over 160 markets, and by its own direct salesforce in 73 markets. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 19,000 employees to be true on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité." As reaffirmed by the Group's three-year strategic plan, "Transform and Accelerate," deployed in 2018, Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term, profitable growth for all stakeholders. The Group remains true to its three founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and a strong sense of ethics. As illustrated by the 2030 roadmap supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), "We bring good times from a good place." In recognition of Pernod Ricard's strong commitment to sustainable development and responsible consumption, it has received a Gold rating from Ecovadis and is ranked No. 1 in Vigeo Eiris for the beverage sector. Pernod Ricard is also a United Nation's Global Compact LEAD company. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN Code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

About Italicus

ITALICUS was created by the authority in Italian spirits, Giuseppe Gallo, to bring back the forgotten Rosolio category. With key notes of Calabrian bergamot, ITALICUS is made using the finest Italian ingredients to create a sip of Italy. The striking bottle design embodies the history and heritage of Italy's distinctive regions, while telling the story of Rosolio's time-honoured traditional drinking occasion of Aperitivo.

ITALICUS Rosolio di Bergamotto was awarded Best New Spirit 2017 at the prestigious Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards, and Best New European Spirit at the Mixology Awards 2017 in Berlin.

Additional awards include: Best Product at FIBAR 201; Packaging awards GOLD MEDAL 2017 and Contemporary Awards TROPHY International Wine Spirits Competition 2017; Packaging Trophy Harpers Design 2017; Gold Medal San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2017; Platinum Best of Luxury Pentawards 2017; Italian Aperitif of the year GOLD MEDAL New York International Spirits Competition 2016; Best New Product Bar Awards 2016; EXCEPTIONAL quality certificate Difford's Guide 2016

