The global carpets and rugs market is expected to grow by USD 18.98 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005855/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carpets and Rugs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Consumers around the globe are spending on designer home furnishings to decorate their homes. In addition, the consumer preference for interior decoration is changing with growing awareness of different cultures, mounting media penetration, evolving lifestyles, and rising consumer income levels. This is leading to an increase in the sales of rugs, cushion covers, beds, carpets, curtains, and other furnishings. The rising income level and growing population of working women is further encouraging customers to invest in home décor, leading to growth opportunities of home furnishing brands and retailers. Thus, the growing consumer preference for interior designs will boost the growth of the carpets and rugs market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/carpets-and-rugs-market-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the rising demand for eco-friendly carpets and rugs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Carpets and Rugs Market: Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Carpets and Rugs

Consumer preference for eco-friendly carpets and rugs is increasing because they promote a safe and sustainable environment. These products are safe as they are made from natural fibers such as wool and bio-degradable sisal, jute, and cotton. These sustainable home décor solutions, use recyclable materials and organic fabrics and materials. Thus, with the rising use of eco-friendly raw materials will boost the growth of the carpets and rugs market over the forecast period.

"The increasing adoption of carpet tiles and growth in number of residential and commercial construction activities are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Carpets and Rugs Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the carpets and rugs market by end-user (residential and non-residential), and geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC led the carpets and rugs market in 2019. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to rapid urbanization and increased demand for furnishings from new housing projects.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

End-user Segmentation

Residential

Non-residential

Geographic Segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005855/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com