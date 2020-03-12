France's Liten organization said it raised efficiency more than 20% with improved thickness homogeneity of the perovskite and optimized composition of the n-type interfacial layer. The previous record of 16.9% was attained by the same research group early last year.The new-energy technologies and nanomaterials (Liten) branch of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) has developed a 20.3% efficient mini PV module featuring eight perovskite cells. The device, which has an active surface of 11.2 cm², was produced in a three-step process which included layer deposition ...

