The 2019 coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the global PV supply chain. China, the largest manufacturing hub for solar products, has postponed factory openings in many regions, as it has been hit by logistical hiccups, staff shortages, and delivery delays. Manufacturers in some Chinese provinces are running under capacity, while those overseas are facing the same situation.From pv magazine 03/2020 Postponed Chinese market openings and restricted domestic transport due to the coronavirus outbreak have delayed PV project commissioning in China. It appears that scheduled projects will probably not ...

