eSentire Europe Announces Channel-Led Focus on Heels of Record Year

After doubling sales growth year-over-year in 2019 and record results in Q4, eSentire doubles down on channel strategy in Europe

LONDON, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in cloud-delivered Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has achieved significant momentum across the EMEA cybersecurity market in 2019 through new bookings, resulting in a 134% increase year-over-year. The company's momentum is expected to increase further in 2020 by driving over 70% of sales through its channel-centric approach and indirect channel partners by the end of the year.

There has been a significant turning point in European market awareness in how businesses view and deploy security models as the nature of threats has changed. Focus on compliance programs coupled with prevention methods are insufficient to mitigate business risk, operational disruption, and reputational damage caused by the sophistication and speed of modern cyber adversaries. MDR provides businesses with critical response and containment in minutes to minimize threat actor dwell time. In 2019, MDR was globally acknowledged as a modern, practical and holistic solution to modern cybersecurity challenges.

Alex Jinivizian, Vice President, Strategy and International Marketing, eSentire, said: "In a world where digital transformation has forced moving workloads from inside the data centre to the network edge and beyond, modern protection requires visibility, detection and proactive response to known and new threats. eSentire's cloud-delivered Managed Detection and Response is built on the belief that cybersecurity is a strategic business issue supported by the IT department by securing critical assets and sensitive data to ensure business continuity and to mitigate risk."

eSentire's European Channel Partner Programme

eSentire is transitioning and investing in a scalable channel-centric strategy in Europe, in alignment with many IT and security vendors. Now that MDR is increasingly recognized as an ideal solution for companies struggling to execute their security strategy due to the chronic and ongoing skills shortage, it is the right time for eSentire to make this transition. Partners often focus on traditional cybersecurity hygiene, tools, and preventative controls, but lack the necessary investment and expertise to provide a 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC). eSentire's channel programme is designed to seamlessly enhance partners' solutions with modern MDR capabilities as a natural extension to their offerings, increasing the ability to meet market demand and customer needs. The partners signed to date represent a foundation upon which to make this transition.

The company has signed a dozen channel partners across several specialty segments and European jurisdictions, including Viatel, Charles Square, Activereach Ltd., Edge Technology Group and MMR. eSentire is also working closely with its technology partners in the region, including CrowdStrike, Sumo Logic and VMware Carbon Black. eSentire enables its partners and their customers through a holistic approach that provides a unique blend of eSentire MDR services and integration with its technology partners - giving organisations the ultimate choice based on their unique risk profile.

Chris Braden, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, eSentire, said: "eSentire's investment in a European channel-led focus sets the core foundation for growth in the region and access to key target markets and verticals. Activereach Ltd., a leading IT integrator to FTSE 500 organisations, partnered with eSentire to extend its existing portfolio of IT and security solutions and provide end to end security for businesses from active prevention, to real-time breach response through Managed Detection and Response. This natural combination extends to also having similar technology partners in CrowdStrike, Sumo Logic and VMware Carbon Black for a more seamless experience for our customers."

Ash Hussain, Sales Director, Activereach Ltd., said: "Through partnering with eSentire, we have bolstered our existing value proposition to meet the increasing cybersecurity demands of our clients and prospects. The combined offerings ensure that customers know that they are protected through both best in class preventative controls for the things that Activereach can see, as well as being able to respond and take action to those threats that bypass those controls, which could cause major business disruption. That's where eSentire comes in."

With European sales and operations in London, England and Cork, Ireland, eSentire has served European customers in the highly regulated financial services and legal segments for years with over $6 trillion in assets under protection worldwide. In 2019, the company saw significant expansion in defence manufacturing, advertising and media segments, including major brands such as M&C Saatchi and Guaranty Trust Bank PLC. eSentire's customers and partners recognize the value of MDR to detect, respond and contain threats in minutes, limiting the impact of a potential breach.

