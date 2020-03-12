Research of 5,000 recent parents reveals insights never before understood about babies' sleep

Baby girls sleep longer than boys at night and gain an additional 4.5 hours of sleep over a month, research from Nanit reveals today. This, and more findings, come from the company's in-depth 2020 State of Sleep Report, which analysed data from more than five thousand recent parents and reveals information and statistics never previously understood about babies' sleep.

Results show at 6 months, baby girls are spending 9.7 hours asleep at night on average, while boys are getting around ten minutes less per night.As well, baby girls also wake up fewer times during the night and sleep longer into the morning than boys. At 3 months, baby boys spend 2 hours awake during the night compared to baby girls who get extra shuteye, spending only 1.9 hours awake during the night.

Nanit the creator of the most advanced baby monitor and sleep tracker on the market has tracked over 54 million hours of sleep, 12 million parental visits, and 5 million morning wakeups. It has also worked with research teams at top universities, hospitals and other facilities to learn and understand everything we can about infant sleep. Nanit's research analyses sleep trends and patterns in babies in order to help families demystify their newborn baby's sleep.

For parents who have an infant with sleep problems, white noise could help parents get that extra needed sleep. The report revealed that parents using white noise with their babies averaged one fewer visit from a parent per night, an additional 30 minutes of sleep per night and 19 minutes of extra sleep added to their longest segment of sleep.

Unsurprisingly, parents of infants with sleep problems are nearly 3 times more likely to experience Daytime Dysfunction compared to parents of infants without sleep problems. This means routine but critical activities such as driving and job performance are suffering, often unnecessarily. Interestingly, the likelihood of reporting Daytime Dysfunction for parents of infants with sleep problems increased with age by approximately 14% per month

When it comes to night visits, families whose fathers exhibited symptoms of moderate to severe postpartum depression (PPD) were twice as likely to visit their infant in the night as compared to those with men who did not exhibit symptoms based on the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS). PPD can appear anywhere between 6 weeks and 6 months after delivery, and is not uncommon for both men and women. PPD is treatable and most see symptoms improve in 6 months.

The research also revealed that unexpected factors can also increase disturbances during the night. Interestingly, families that used cloth diapers were found to have more parental visits per night than those who used disposable diapers.

Nanit's analysis of babies' sleeping patterns provides insight into what sleep habits parents can expect from their babies at different ages:

Total nighttime sleep time for babies steadily increases up until 12 months, at which time it plateaus.

Average time to bed decreases over time, until it stabilises at around 7 months.

Average time to bed is 8:14pm at 3 months compared to 7:45pm at 7 months.

Dr. Natalie Barnett, Director of Clinical Research at Nanit said, "When you have a newborn baby it can take time to settle into a good routine and to get the sleep both the parents and baby need. Here at Nanit, we want to demystify infant sleep through data in order to provide parents actionable insights to better improve day to day sleep. Nanit is built by parents, for parents we are on a mission to improve the well-being of babies and families and we are proud to say that 94% of Nanit parents say they sleep better using our products."

Methodology

Nanit has analysed internal insights of more than 54 million hours of total sleep time, over 12 million total night time visits and over 5.6 million morning wakeups as well as worked with research teams at top universities, hospitals and other facilities to learn and understand everything we can about sleep. Nanit products are used by sleep researchers because the camera, the algorithms and learning are second to none, helping facilitate a deeper understanding of infant sleep, and adult sleep alike. Our research has been presented at many Sleep Conferences and several peer-reviewed publications are planned for later this year, And now, some of that research is being reported for the first time, in the 2020 State of Sleep Report.

About Nanit

Nanit is on a mission to support the journey of parenting. The Nanit family of products keeps parents connected, informed and provides personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit Plus camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep, to real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear, to capturing amazing memories with Membook, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Launched in 2016, Nanit's award-winning products are available internationally at Nanit.com and retailers including buybuy BABY, Best Buy, Target.com, Amazon and more. For more information, visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

