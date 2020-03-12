Rapid7 Announces Expanded Presence in Belfast

Investment expected to bring 200 new jobs in Northern Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020. in the second half of 2020 to accommodate its growing European Research & Development (R&D) center.



Rapid7 has been a part of Belfast's burgeoning technology scene since 2014 and now plans to double its workforce in the region by adding 200 new roles in engineering, development, and customer advisors, among others. In an effort to aid in achieving this growth goal, Invest Northern Ireland has offered Rapid7 £165,000 of support towards the creation of 30 of the new jobs.

"Rapid7 is committed to investing in the company's global expansion, particularly in areas with impressive technical talent such as Belfast," said Jamie Kinch, vice president of real estate and workplace experience at Rapid7. "Expanding our presence in Belfast, supported by InvestNI, will provide us with the space and resources we need to grow and attract the region's top talent."

Welcoming the expansion, Chief Executive of Invest NI, Kevin Holland said: "Rapid7 is one of the U.S.'s fastest growing software security companies and since opening its office in Belfast in 2014, it has utilised the exceptional skills and talent of our local workforce to grow its business in Northern Ireland."

It is always fantastic to see another externally owned company reinvesting in Northern Ireland," Holland continues. "In fact, over 70 percent of new investors reinvest here which is testament to our appeal. The senior level jobs we are supporting will build upon the technical expertise already present at the company's Belfast engineering site, helping to drive the company's future innovation."

For job opportunities in Rapid7's Belfast office, visit the company's career page .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, check out our blog , or follow us on Twitter .

Rapid7 Press Contact

Caitlin Doherty

Public Relations Manager

press@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4240

Rapid7 Investor Relations Contact

Sunil Shah

investors@rapid7.com

(857) 990-4074