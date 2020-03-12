Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED GBP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.03.2020 | 11:28
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - Potential Treasury Share Sales

BH Macro Limited - Potential Treasury Share Sales

PR Newswire

London, March 12

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Potential Treasury Share Sales
12 March 2020

Further to publication on 10 March 2020 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 6 March 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 2943 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $30.56 per share, reflecting a 2% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 6 March 2020. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 16 March 2020. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's brokers, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805
Email: charlotte.r.crowe@jpmorgan.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

BH MACRO LIMITED GBP-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire