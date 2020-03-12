NuVera Medical Wins Cardiology2.0 Magazine's "Top 25 Cardiac Imaging Leaders 2020" Honor

LOS GATOS, California, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVera Medical, Inc., a portfolio company of Shifamed LLC, has been awarded the "Top 25 Cardiac Imaging Leaders 2020" honor from Cardiology2.0 Magazine as recognition for the impact the company is making in the cardiac imaging space.

"NuVera is reinventing the imaging modality for complex cardiac transcatheter procedures," said John Matthews, Managing Editor of Cardiology2.0. "The company's novel solution (4D imaging on an ICE platform) is breaking new ground and aims to offer physicians insights into a variety of complex cardiac structures that are hard to detect without the aid of technology. We are glad to have selected NuVera, which is at the forefront of revolutionizing cardiac imaging, as one of the leaders in this space."

NuVera Medical is enabling a new era in transcatheter cardiac interventions through the advancement of real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (4D ICE). With state-of-the-art 4D ultrasound technology, the NuVera ICE Catheter is being developed to represent a true paradigm shift in procedural guidance for a growing number of electrophysiology and structural heart procedures, which are underserved by current methods of imaging.

"We are honored to be a part of this elite group and proud to be recognized as a leader in cardiac imaging innovation," said Todor Jeliaskov, President CEO of NuVera Medical. "Our team has worked hard to develop the NuVera ICE Catheter, and this award validates our efforts to advance intracardiac imaging that positively impacts care for patients worldwide."

To read the full article on NuVera Medical from Cardiology2.0, please visit https://magazine.cardiology2.com/mar2020/nuvera.

About NuVera Medical, Inc.

NuVera Medical is a privately held medical device company formed by Shifamed LLC, a Silicon Valley based medical innovation hub. The company is developing the NuVera ICE Catheter to enable a new era in transcatheter cardiac interventions through the advancement of real-time 3D intracardiac echocardiography (4D ICE). The NuVera ICE Catheter is currently in the research and development phase and not available for sale. To learn more about NuVera Medical, please visit www.nuveramedical.com.

About Shifamed, LLC

Founded by serial entrepreneur Amr Salahieh, Shifamed LLC is a highly-specialized medical innovation hub focused on developing advanced solutions that get to market faster, reduce risk, increase impact, and forge a path toward a world where all people are able to lead longer, healthier lives. To learn more about Shifamed, please visit www.shifamed.com.

