CBD Life Sciences, Inc.: LBC Bioscience to Open Retail Kiosk at Prestigious Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTCPINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience "LBC Bio" is pleased to announce the near term opening of their first retail kiosk at the prestigious Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale Arizona which is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, in Scottsdale, Arizona. LBC Bio plans to expand the sales of their proprietary CBD consumer products starting on April 1, 2020. Contrary to CBD skeptics out there, this is not an April Fool's Day prank.

Lisa Nelson, CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "We are fortunate to have leased a great location for our retail kiosk in one of the best malls in Arizona. Our kiosk will be located on the 2nd floor of the mall very close to the Louis Vuitton retail shop. Please, come visit us at Kiosk # BB55. We're excited to be able to merchandise our products to shoppers in the busiest mall in Arizona."

Lisa Nelson continued "Offering CBD products in busy shopping venues such as Fashion Square is a relatively novel concept in the retail environment. We know that Scottsdale Fashion Square has some of the best shopper traffic of malls in Arizona featuring over 2 million square feet of retail space. It is one of the most profitable malls in the United States having been ranked in second place in 2016 for sales per square foot."

Lisa Nelson finished "Having a retail presence in Scottsdale Fashion Square allows us to expand our consumer reach as we continue to serve our growing customer base. We look forward to opening our kiosk in the coming weeks and would enjoy seeing persons who have an interest in CBD Life Sciences, Inc."

About CBD Life Sciences Inc.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CBDL'. The Company's main focus is to identify, evaluate and acquire undervalued opportunities with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The acquisition of LBC Bioscience Inc. is the first in the CBD space and the Company is actively pursuing for additional opportunities within this emerging sector.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesaling a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: hemp drops, massage oils, pain relief creams, anxiety and sleep supplements, CDB edibles, anti-aging skin solutions and a full line of CBD infused supplements for your pets. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

