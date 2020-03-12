Data from study on Tumor Treating Fields in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy published in Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) announced today that preclinical data on Tumor Treating Fields in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy were published in the peer-reviewed journal, Cancer Immunology, Immunotherapy. The published study suggests that Tumor Treating Fields therapy can induce anticancer immune response and provide the first evidence for the immunostimulatory effects of Tumor Treating Fields-induced cell death.

The published study evaluated whether Tumor Treating Fields-mediated cell death can elicit antitumor immunity. The data demonstrated that damage-associated molecular patterns were released in Tumor Treating Fields-treated cancer cells, and calreticulin was exposed on the cell surface. In addition, Tumor Treating Fields therapy promoted the engulfment of cancer cells by dendritic cells and dendritic cell maturation in vitro, as well as recruitment of immune cells in vivo. The combination of Tumor Treating Fields with anti-PD-1 therapy resulted in a significant decline in tumor volume and an increase in the percentage of tumor-infiltrating leukocytes in two animal tumor models.

The data demonstrated a potential therapeutic advantage for combining Tumor Treating Fields and anti-PD-1 therapy, highlighting that this combination may be a viable treatment regimen to enhance clinical outcomes. Novocure is currently testing the combination of Tumor Treating Fields with immune checkpoint inhibitors in its phase 3 pivotal LUNAR trial in patients with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer who progressed during or after platinum-based therapy.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing affected cancer cells to die. Tumor Treating Fields does not stimulate or heat tissue and targets dividing cancer cells of a specific size. Tumor Treating Fields causes minimal damage to healthy cells. Mild to moderate skin irritation is the most common side effect reported. Tumor Treating Fields is approved in certain countries for the treatment of adults with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for mesothelioma, two of the most difficult cancer types to treat. The therapy shows promise in multiple solid tumor types including some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved in certain countries for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and in the U.S. for the treatment of adult patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer and gastric cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about the company, please visit www.novocure.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/novocure.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions as well as more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Report on Form 10-K filed on February 27, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

