Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863431 ISIN: JP3818800009 Ticker-Symbol: FJC 
Frankfurt
12.03.20
08:22 Uhr
10,400 Euro
-0,100
-0,95 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
FUJITEC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITEC CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FUJITEC
FUJITEC CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FUJITEC CO LTD10,400-0,95 %