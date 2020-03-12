De Kuyper Royal Distillers Sells Shares in Italicus

SCHIEDAM, Netherlands, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Being a premium liqueurs specialist, De Kuyper Royal Distillers recognized the potential of Italicus right from the beginning. I am proud about our contribution in developing Italicus into a love brand among bartenders and consumers across the world.

We thank the Italicus management team for the great cooperation and wish Italicus ongoing success."

Mark de Witte,

CEO De Kuyper Royal Distillers

"De Kuyper Royal Distillers supported Italicus and funded the first phase of the brand up to the present day. We are very grateful for the support of the Dutch family company.

We are now excited and looking forward to a new chapter of the ITALICUS journey."

Italicus management team

About De Kuyper Royal Distillers

De Kuyper Royal Distillers is a family-owned premium liqueur and premium spirits company founded in 1695 by Petrus De Kuyper, today operating in more than 100 markets worldwide. The company, headquartered in Schiedam near Rotterdam (NL), holds the global market leading brand in cocktail liqueurs and is owner as well as producer of a number of world famous liqueurs, such as Peachtree, Cherry Heering, Mandarine Napoléon and the juniper-based spirits of the Rutte Gin and Genever range. The premium liqueur specialist has been awarded "Liqueur Producer of the Year" at the International Spirits Challenge (ISC) in 2019. Mark de Witte is the Global CEO of the company.

