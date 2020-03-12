Smith-Midland Corporation: Smith-Midland Projects $30.9M Backlog with Multiple Recent Contracts

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX:SMID) production update.

A recent contract signing for an $8.28M total Army Corp of Engineers architectural design-assist project on an undisclosed Military base in Maryland brings Smith-Midland's current production backlog total to $30.9M. The project to be delivered in 2021 with production starting in September 2020, is just one of several recently signed, including: a $2.2M Lagging panel project in Northern Virginia; a $3.22M garage at Norfolk International Airport; and several smaller projects across all three production facilities.

Ashley Smith, CEO stated, "This is another in a long line of projects with a long-term customer who values our quality, attention to detail and innovation as a construction partner."

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland Corporation is a publicly traded company (OTCQX: SMID). Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utilities industries. Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities located in Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SoftSound, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors which might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, general business and economic conditions, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Media Inquiries: media@smithmidland.com

Sales Inquiries: (540) 439-3266, info@smithmidland.com

SOURCE: Smith-Midland Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/580201/Smith-Midland-Projects-309M-Backlog-with-Multiple-Recent-Contracts