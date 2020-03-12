ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Signs Delivery Deal for Pharmaceuticals and Covid19 Supplies Including Test Kits

ParcelPal has signed a delivery and fulfilment agreement for pharmaceuticals in BC, Alberta & Ontario.

Both companies have a social responsibility to support patients during the outbreak of Coronavirus via convenient delivery and fulfillment of COVID19 related supplies.

Testing will begin by Q2 of 2020 in Vancouver & will be rolled out to Ontario & Alberta shortly after.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (CSE:PKG)(FSE:PT0)(OTCPINK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce it has a delivery agreement and new initiative to facilitate ordering and delivery of pharmaceuticals in BC, Alberta and Ontario with potential access to over 40 pharmacies nationwide.

Customers will have access to on-demand and same-day delivery for all of their pharmaceutical needs through this strategic partnership. The integration process has begun and will begin testing in Q2 in Vancouver. The initiative will launch in BC then Alberta and Ontario shortly thereafter. At ParcelPal, part of our mission is to support our customers and suppliers, especially during tough times such as the COVID19 outbreak. Additionally, the Company has begun non-contact delivery initiatives, which are specifically designed to help reduce the spread of COVID19. Customers will have the option to continue to receive their deliveries at their door in person, curbside or left unattended at the door.

The program will work within all provinces, allowing patients to upload a photo of their paper prescription, pay their co-pay, have a video visit with a pharmacist, and schedule delivery to any location of their choosing. If people prefer not to use technology, they also have the option to do the entire process over the phone. On the physician's end, they have access to an analytics platform where they can track prescription status, insurance approvals and delivery confirmation.

President and CEO Kelly Abbott Stated, "We are excited to be launching in a new and rapidly growing vertical in North America. We expect significant volume and customer retention rates, especially among those who have difficulties with mobility. Abbott Continued, "On-demand and same-day delivery provides a dramatically better customer experience and is uniquely available from an on-demand pharmacy. The large chain pharmacies are reluctant to offer any delivery because of the essential incentive to attract customers into their brick and mortar locations so they can upsell them on all the other products in their store. ParcelPal will also be able to deliver everything people need including, groceries, medications, ready-made meals, dry goods, COVID19 test kits, and everyday items to consumers if required. At ParcelPal it is our social responsibility to help patients as well as stakeholders during tough times like these."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

