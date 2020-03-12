The global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market is poised to grow by USD 12.83 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Wood-fired Pizza Ovens Market Analysis Report by Product (Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens and Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of pizza in developing countries. In addition, the rising popularity of fast-casual pizza restaurants is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market.

Rapid urbanization and rising disposable incomes, especially in developing countries are increasing consumers' spend on convenient and easy to prepare food products. Also, consumers in countries such as China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Indonesia are gradually adopting new lifestyles and exhibiting a preference for European food products such as pizza. Besides, the rising demand for innovative and exotic flavored pizzas from millennials are compelling pizza manufacturers to adopt commercial wood-fired pizza ovens. Therefore, the increasing popularity of pizzas in developing countries is crucial in driving the growth of the global commercial wood-fired pizza ovens market.

Major Five Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Companies:

Californo

Californo operates its business through segments such as Ovens and Stands and Supplies and Accessories. The company offers compact and space-saving tiled brick pizza commercial ovens. Verona-420 assembled mosaic finish pizza oven and Verona-420 assembled stucco finish are its key offerings.

EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens operates its business through segments such as Ovens and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of modular and pre-assembled ovens that feature advanced designs. Some of the key offerings of the company include Model 90, Model 110, Model 130, Model 160, The Café-PA, Model 120-Naples, and others.

Fontana Forni USA

Fontana Forni USA operates its business through segments such as Outdoor Pizza Ovens and Accessories. The company offers Vulcano Commercial Pizza Oven and Prometeo Commercial Pizza Oven, which can be used by restaurants and caterers.

Forza Forni Inc.

Forza Forni Inc. operates its business through segments such as Ovens and Dough Management. The company offers Pavesi Bistro Twister Ovens, TWISTER series Pavesi Traditional Brick Ovens, and WALL TWISTER series Pavesi Traditional Ovens.

Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth

Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens Perth operates its business through segments such as Wood Fired Pizza Ovens, Wood Stoves, and Refractory Materials. The company offers Gourmet Wood Fired Ovens, which can be used in pizzerias, restaurants, bread and patisseries shops, hotels, schools and universities, community gardens and councils.

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Commercial black wood-fired pizza ovens

Commercial white wood-fired pizza ovens

Commercial Wood-Fired Pizza Ovens Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

