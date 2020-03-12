Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2020) - Advantagewon Oil Corp., (CSE: AOC), (OTC Pink: ANTGF), (the "Corporation", "Advantagewon", "AOC") announced today that further to its press release issued March 3, 2020 it has completed tying in it's second Canadian well.

The second well is now on production and producing 40 Barrels of Oil Equivalent Per Day ("BOE/D"). The Corporation will receive 100% of the net revenue until it has recovered the cost of well currently estimated at $60,000 CDN after which time it will become a 75% working interest owner.

The Corporation continues to execute on its strategy of low risk high return acquisitions and reactivations. This acquisition resulted in the Company spending approximately $1,500 to acquire a BOE. The Corporation continues to make progress on several additional opportunities and hopes to be able to announce an additional acquisition shortly.

About Advantagewon Oil Corp.

Advantagewon is focused on building consistent cash flow from low cost, low risk oil wells. Advantagewon's common shares are listed on the OTC Markets in the United States and on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") in Canada. Advantagewon is a member of the CSE Composite Index (CSE: AOC). For more information please visit www.aoc-oil.com

For further information please contact:

Mr. Stephen Hughes

CEO & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp.

T: (587) 580-9344

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Advantagewon Oil Corp

T: (647) 466-4037

