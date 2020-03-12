Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A110VV ISIN: SE0005794617 Ticker-Symbol: 30S 
Frankfurt
12.03.20
08:09 Uhr
1,796 Euro
-0,010
-0,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SANIONA
SANIONA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SANIONA AB1,796-0,55 %