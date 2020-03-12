The paid subscription units in Saniona AB will be delisted. Last trading day for SANION BTU will be on March 17, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription units -------------------------------------- Short name: SANION BTU -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013775269 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 190245 -------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB