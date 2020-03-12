Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event with HIV Advocate Alleen King-Carter March 13, 2020 at 3 p.m. Eastern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2020 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), is hosting a Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, March 13, 2020, between Josh Robbins and Alleen King-Carter, a prominent HIV advocate. The discussion is part of Napo's monthly "HIV Community Conversations" series and can be viewed on Napo's Facebook page: facebook.com/napopharma.

The upcoming discussion is the seventh event in the HIV Community Conversations series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"Alleen King-Carter is a woman who believes in taking action in the HIV community and possesses amazing, insightful, first-hand knowledge of the issues and opportunities in the South for people living with HIV," Robbins commented. "I couldn't be more inspired and honored to have Alleen as this month's guest for our HIV Community Conversations presented by Napo Pharmaceuticals discussion."

King-Carter is the founder and CEO of Living in 3-D, a nonprofit organization dedicated to HIV education and anti-stigma work in communities. She began her HIV career at the Philadelphia Center in Shreveport, LA. As a woman living with HIV, diagnosed in 2008 and living with an undetectable viral load since 2009, she believes in the power of people telling their stories to educate others as an important strategy toward ending the HIV epidemic. King-Carter is also a certified HIV Counseling Testing Specialist and the executive director of the Louisiana AIDS Advocacy Network. Her commitment to social justice and giving back to her community is a driving force in all her work.

Robbins is an HIV activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. He was recently honored with the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association "Excellence in Journalism: Blogging Award". He is a GLAAD-nominated blogger, a keynote and university speaker on sexual health and overcoming difficulty to live well, and he gave a TEDx Talk on how patients use social media to maintain healthy lifestyles despite chronic conditions.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

