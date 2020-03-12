The global shrimp feed market is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Shrimp Feed Market 2020-2024 Analysis Report by Type (Grower, Finisher, and Starter), Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the increase in shrimp farming practices. In addition, the expansion of shrimp feed production plants is anticipated to boost the growth of the shrimp feed market.

The rising consumer demand for healthy and fresh shrimp has significantly increased shrimp farming practices across the world. For instance, shrimp production in India is expected to grow at more than 7.3% during 2018-2020. Also, cultured shrimp accounts for the majority of the seafood exports from India. The adoption of intensive farming with industrialized processes is helping shrimp farmers to meet the growing demand from consumers across different countries such as the US, Europe, and Japan. Therefore, the rise in shrimp farming practices is expected to drive the growth of the global shrimp feed market during the forecast period.

Major Five Shrimp Feed Market Companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. operates its business through segments such as Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solution, Nutrition, and Other. The company offers shrimp feed under its subsidiary, Neovia.

Avanti Feeds Ltd.

Avanti Feeds Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Shrimp Feed, Shrimp Processing, and Power. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed. Some of its key offerings include PROFEED, TITAN, MANAMEI, CHAMP, CLASSIC, and SCAMPRO.

BioMar

BioMar operates its business through segments such as Salmon, Trout, Sea bass, Sea bream, and Other species. The company offers a wide range of shrimp feed products. Some of its key offerings include LARVIVA zoea, LARVIVA mysis, EFICO Exia, LARVIVA PL 200, LARVIVA nursery 0.5 mm, LARVIVA PL 400, and others.

Cargill Inc.

Cargill Inc. operates its business through segments such as Animal Nutrition Protein, Food Ingredients Applications, Origination Processing, and Industrial Financial Services. The company provides shrimp feed for the healthy growth of shrimp.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Feed business, Farm business, and Food business. The company offers shrimp feed for white shrimp and black tiger shrimps.

Shrimp Feed Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Grower

Finisher

Starter

Shrimp Feed Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

